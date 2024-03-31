Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in March

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,100 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 29th total of 1,278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,871.0 days.

Capcom Stock Up 100.6 %

OTCMKTS:CCOEF opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Get Capcom alerts:

About Capcom

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.