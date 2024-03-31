Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 3,323 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $182.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

