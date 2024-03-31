CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,207,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 29th total of 4,022,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,207.6 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
Shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $1.57.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
