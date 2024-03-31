Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.42.

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after buying an additional 413,082 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

