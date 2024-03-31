Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Desjardins

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.70.

CAS opened at C$9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$996.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$9.36 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.21.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 0.8248588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. Cascades’s payout ratio is -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

