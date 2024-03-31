CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.71 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $16.17 or 0.00022930 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $1.71 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015424 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,544.44 or 1.00017958 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00140837 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,250 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 17.33598078 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,509,010.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.