Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,116,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 83,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

