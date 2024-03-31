Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FUN opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

