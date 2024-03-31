Celestia (TIA) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Celestia (TIA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Celestia has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $85.40 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $14.50 or 0.00020562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,033,095,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,033,095,890.410841 with 174,139,418.160841 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 14.63395411 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $83,378,956.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

