Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 34.5% in March

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 1.0 %
Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $22.00.
About Cellnex Telecom
