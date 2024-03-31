Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 34.5% in March

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 1.0 %

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $22.00.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

