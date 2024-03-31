C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 29th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

C&F Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

CFFI traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.33.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in C&F Financial by 4,606.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1,167.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

