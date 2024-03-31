CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CGG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGGYY opened at $0.38 on Friday. CGG has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.91.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter. CGG had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

CGG Company Profile

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

