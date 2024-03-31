Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,183,600 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 29th total of 14,983,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.6 days.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

CIAFF stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

