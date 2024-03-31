Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.40.
In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
