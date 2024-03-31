Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.42.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $164.72 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.89 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.