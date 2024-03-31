Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 8,336,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,135,784. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.