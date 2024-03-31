Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 3,445 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,605,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 833,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.