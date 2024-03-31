Chatham Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 55.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 102.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, CEO Mark A. Gooch purchased 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,320.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CEO Mark A. Gooch acquired 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $35,678.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,320.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.28 per share, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,671.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,252 shares of company stock valued at $213,203. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

CTBI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. 90,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

