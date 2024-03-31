Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.67. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

