Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of CVR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

