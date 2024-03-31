China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance
China Suntien Green Energy stock remained flat at 0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Suntien Green Energy has a one year low of 0.31 and a one year high of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.39.
China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile
