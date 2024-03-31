China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance

China Suntien Green Energy stock remained flat at 0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Suntien Green Energy has a one year low of 0.31 and a one year high of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.39.

China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

