Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stake Trimmed by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,612 shares during the period. Chord Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $70,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $178.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $130.64 and a 52-week high of $179.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.06.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.90.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,250. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

