Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $259.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.