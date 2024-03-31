Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Increased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.60.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $687.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,763. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $624.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.67.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

