Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $687.03. 572,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,763. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $624.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.60.

View Our Latest Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.