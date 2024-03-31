Citigroup Raises Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $19.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.06.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

