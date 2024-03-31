Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Up 65.9% in March

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the February 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Civeo Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $393.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.16. Civeo has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.33. Civeo had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Civeo Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Civeo by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Civeo by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Civeo
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Trading Halts Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.