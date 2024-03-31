Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of CLVLY stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.