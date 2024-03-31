Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CLVLY stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

