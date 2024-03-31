CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $12.64 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 3.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,992. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

