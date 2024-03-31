CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises 4.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 2.03% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMMD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 109,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $895.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

