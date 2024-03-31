CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $94.89. 10,295,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,771,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

