CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,458 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 2.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $204.14. The company had a trading volume of 91,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,131. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $204.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.79.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

