CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,458 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 2.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $204.14. The company had a trading volume of 91,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,131. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $204.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.79.
About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).
