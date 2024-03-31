CMH Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. 10,295,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,771,370. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

