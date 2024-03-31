CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 744,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,838,000 after buying an additional 43,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.42. 4,778,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.