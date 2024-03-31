CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 51,560 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,560 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,486. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

