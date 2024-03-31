CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,411 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. 3,053,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

