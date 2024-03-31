CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Up 17.5% in March

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
CNB Financial Trading Up 1.3 %
CCNE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 67,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,130. CNB Financial has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNB Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 294,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
