CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Up 17.5% in March

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CNB Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

CCNE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 67,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,130. CNB Financial has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 294,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.