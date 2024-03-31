CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $23.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNX. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

CNX stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

