Cohort (LON:CHRT) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Cohort Stock Performance

Shares of CHRT stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 573.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 533.67. Cohort has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 692 ($8.75). The company has a market capitalization of £278.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,030.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s payout ratio is 4,242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohort

About Cohort

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total value of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13). In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13). Also, insider Peter Lynas purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 545 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £81,750 ($103,311.01). Company insiders own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

