Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,402.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,252 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

