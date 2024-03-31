Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.