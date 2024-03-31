Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

PRF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 284,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,152. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

