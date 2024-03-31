Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 809 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.