Colorado Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

