Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SBND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $18.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $911,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF

The Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (SBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Short Term Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indices from different segments within the fixed income space. The six sub-indices each have fixed weights within the fund. SBND was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Columbia.

