Columbus Macro LLC Buys Shares of 2,104 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $354.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.22 and a 200-day moving average of $312.48.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

