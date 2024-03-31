Columbus Macro LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCYB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 49,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $52.35.
The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
