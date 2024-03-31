Columbus Macro LLC Sells 376 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 283.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,495. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

