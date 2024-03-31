Columbus Macro LLC Sells 977 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,795. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.