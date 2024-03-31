Columbus Macro LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $887,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,935. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

